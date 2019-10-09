GRIEMAN-BOUTIN: Valerie March 28, 1934 - Oct. 12, 2010 So go and run free. So go and run free with the angels, dance around the golden clouds; for the lord has chosen you to be with him and we shall be nothing but proud. Although he has taken you from us, and our pain a lifetime will last. Your memory will never escape us, but make us glad for the time we did have. Your faces will be hidden deep inside our hearts. Each precious memory you gave us shall never, ever depart. So go and run free with the angels as they sing so tenderly. And please be sure to tell them to take good care of you. We miss you so much, love you forever. Nap, Rick, Susan & families
Published in Humboldt Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019