Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

SCHEDLOSKY; Veronica Ludwina Jan 11, 1932 - Mar 6, 2020 The death of Veronica (nee Gerwing) Schedlosky of St. Mary's Villa, Humboldt, SK, occurred at Humboldt District Hospital on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was 88 years of age. Veronica was born on January 11, 1932, to Joseph and Anna (nee Gessner) Gerwing at Lake Lenore, SK. She was raised on the family farm northeast of Lake Lenore and attended Solo Country School. Veronica or 'Vernie', helped on the farm along with her seven siblings, and worked as a domestic aide on other farms in the area. On July 4, 1951, she married Henry J. Schedlosky in St. Anthony's R.C. Church at Lake Lenore. They began their life together on a farm in the Bay Trail district, southwest of Humboldt. Nine children were born to them. Along with gardening and crocheting, Veronica took pride in cooking and baking, creating many preserves, cakes, breads, doughnuts and pies. There was always a place for you at her table with a pot, (or two!) of coffee and plenty of food. In 1958, Veronica and Henry sold the farm and moved to Humboldt. In 1964, they started and ran a scrap dealership until 1984 when their son Henry Jr. took over. The Schedloskys were conscious of recycling long before it became common practice. Veronica loved to travel and her most memorable trips were to Banff, Montana, and Waterton Lakes National Park. She went to concerts to hear Daniel O' Donnell or Celtic Thunder, listened to Old Time Country and German classics, played the harmonica, accordion and guitar, and passed her love of music on to her children. In their younger years, Veronica and Henry would speak German to each other. She loved to visit and play cards and would talk for hours reminiscing about old times. Always interested in everyone's lives, she could soothe any pain or discomfort with a simple tender-loving hug. When Henry passed away on January 5, 1998, Veronica continued to reside in her home until October 2018, when she moved to St. Mary's Villa. While there, she made many friends and was so appreciative of the good care she received. More than anything, she loved visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Veronica will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her seven children: Brenda (Joseph) Lovas, Denis (Joanne) Schedlosky, Henry (Maureen) Schedlosky, Duane (Charity) Schedlosky, MaryAnn (Jerry) Marksteiner, Valerie (Sean) Francais, and Joseph (Roberta) Schedlosky; daughters-in-law: Judy Schedlosky and Leona Schedlosky; 20 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; sister, Theresa Carson; numerous in-laws of the Schedlosky family; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Schedlosky Sr.; two sons: Larry Schedlosky and Marvin Schedlosky; two granddaughters: Loralee Schedlosky and Kelley Schedlosky; parents, Joseph and Anna (nee Gessner) Gerwing; parents-in-law, Joseph and Mary (Ratch) Schedlosky; four brothers and two sisters: Leo (Evelyn) Gerwing; Herman (Anne) Gerwing; Alfred (Elma) (Frances) Gerwing; Elizabeth (Henry) Hogemann; Clara (Louis Walz) (Lee Doyle); Joseph (Claire) Gerwing; brothers-in-law: Joe Wisser, Don Mamer, and Jim Carson; and by numerous in-laws of the Schedlosky family. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Schedlosky Sr.; two sons: Larry Schedlosky and Marvin Schedlosky; two granddaughters: Loralee Schedlosky and Kelley Schedlosky; parents, Joseph and Anna (nee Gessner) Gerwing; parents-in-law, Joseph and Mary (Ratch) Schedlosky; four brothers and two sisters: Leo (Evelyn) Gerwing; Herman (Anne) Gerwing; Alfred (Elma) (Frances) Gerwing; Elizabeth (Henry) Hogemann; Clara (Louis Walz) (Lee Doyle); Joseph (Claire) Gerwing; brothers-in-law: Joe Wisser, Don Mamer, and Jim Carson; and by numerous in-laws of the Schedlosky family. A Prayer Service was held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK, presided over by Nestor Trach. Others taking part were: Valerie Francais, music ministry; Josalie Schedlosky and Lori Crook, scripture readers; and Joanne M. Schedlosky, eulogist. The Funeral Mass was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu. Others taking part were: Dan Schedlosky, crossbearer; Christine Bergermann and Gina Revering, scripture readers; Emma Schedlosky and Christine Bergermann, intentions; Nicole Schedlosky and Rachael Schedlosky, giftbearers; Henrietta Cragg and Lori Marksteiner, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, directed by Loretta Schugmann, and accompanied by Dolores Hinz. Active pallbearers were: Adam Schedlosky, Ryan Schedlosky, William Schedlosky, Jeffrey Schedlosky, Wesley Schedlosky, and Raymond Schedlosky. Honorary pallbearers were, "All those who shared in Veronica's life." Interment followed in the St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, Humboldt, SK, and a memorial luncheon was held in the St. Augustine R.C. Parish Hall. Memorial donations may be directed to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation - Palliative Care Fund, (P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0), or to the St. Mary's Villa Foundation, (P.O. Box 1743, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





