Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Lucas. View Sign Obituary

LUCAS : Vivian Evelyn Doreen April 25, 1949 - May 26, 2019 Vivian Evelyn Doreen Lucas, a daughter, a sister, a friend, a mother, a partner, a grandmother and a great-grandmother passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. Vivian was born on April 25, 1949, to the late Raymond and Phyllis Lucas in Willow River, British Columbia. She was the third child of seven. Vivian attended Riegate School from grades one through eight, McKague School for grades nine and ten, and Tisdale School for grades eleven and twelve. Vivian excelled at track and field while in school. She enjoyed a competitive curling or ball game and had a love for cooking, baking and gardening. Family was the light of Vivian's life. On April 8, 1967, she married John Patterson. They resided on a farm near McKague. To this union they were blessed with seven children: Grant, Kristie, Greg, Trent, Warren, Michael and Kevin. In 1995, Vivian moved to Regina to be with her partner, Ian Morran. Vivian worked at Sears, as a "Leader" at the call center, for 14 years. In 2008, she and Ian purchased a home in Archerwill, where they resided until her passing. Left to cherish her memory are her loving partner Ian; and her children: Grant (Crystal), Kristie (Bruce), Greg (Amber), Trent (Richelle), Warren, Michael, Kevin (Jenna); her grandchildren: Melody, Taylor, Dakota, Madison, Jordan, Justin, Mathew, Caleb, Ryland, Nolan, Kieran, Isaac, Jayden, Kayse, Kylen, Khail, Aidan, Raiya, Paisley, Kade and Brandi; her great-grandchildren: Jayce, Jaxon, Kyleigh, and Tessa; her brothers: Victor (Garness), Darrell (Paulette), Dwayne (Fern), and Neil (Laurel); her many nieces and nephews, and all who knew and loved her. A funeral service was held on Friday, May 31 at the Archerwill Centennial Centre. Officiant was Pastor Brian Friesen; scripture readers, Fern Lucas and Neil Lucas; memorial book attendants, Fern Brown and Diane Yeo; pallbearers, Grant Patterson, Greg Patterson, Trent Patterson, Warren Patterson, Michael Patterson and Kevin Patterson. Interment followed at Lakeside Cemetery, Archerwill. Donations in memory of Vivian may be made to Palliative Care, Box 1630, Tisdale, SK S0E 1T0. Words of sympathy and caring may be left for the family at





: Vivian Evelyn Doreen April 25, 1949 - May 26, 2019 Vivian Evelyn Doreen Lucas, a daughter, a sister, a friend, a mother, a partner, a grandmother and a great-grandmother passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. Vivian was born on April 25, 1949, to the late Raymond and Phyllis Lucas in Willow River, British Columbia. She was the third child of seven. Vivian attended Riegate School from grades one through eight, McKague School for grades nine and ten, and Tisdale School for grades eleven and twelve. Vivian excelled at track and field while in school. She enjoyed a competitive curling or ball game and had a love for cooking, baking and gardening. Family was the light of Vivian's life. On April 8, 1967, she married John Patterson. They resided on a farm near McKague. To this union they were blessed with seven children: Grant, Kristie, Greg, Trent, Warren, Michael and Kevin. In 1995, Vivian moved to Regina to be with her partner, Ian Morran. Vivian worked at Sears, as a "Leader" at the call center, for 14 years. In 2008, she and Ian purchased a home in Archerwill, where they resided until her passing. Left to cherish her memory are her loving partner Ian; and her children: Grant (Crystal), Kristie (Bruce), Greg (Amber), Trent (Richelle), Warren, Michael, Kevin (Jenna); her grandchildren: Melody, Taylor, Dakota, Madison, Jordan, Justin, Mathew, Caleb, Ryland, Nolan, Kieran, Isaac, Jayden, Kayse, Kylen, Khail, Aidan, Raiya, Paisley, Kade and Brandi; her great-grandchildren: Jayce, Jaxon, Kyleigh, and Tessa; her brothers: Victor (Garness), Darrell (Paulette), Dwayne (Fern), and Neil (Laurel); her many nieces and nephews, and all who knew and loved her. A funeral service was held on Friday, May 31 at the Archerwill Centennial Centre. Officiant was Pastor Brian Friesen; scripture readers, Fern Lucas and Neil Lucas; memorial book attendants, Fern Brown and Diane Yeo; pallbearers, Grant Patterson, Greg Patterson, Trent Patterson, Warren Patterson, Michael Patterson and Kevin Patterson. Interment followed at Lakeside Cemetery, Archerwill. Donations in memory of Vivian may be made to Palliative Care, Box 1630, Tisdale, SK S0E 1T0. Words of sympathy and caring may be left for the family at www.narfasons.com Arrangements entrusted to Narfason's Funeral Chapel and Crematorium of Wadena. Published in East Central Trader from June 20 to June 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close