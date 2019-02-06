Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walburga M. Brink. View Sign

BRINK, Walburga M.



April 1, 1930 - January 26, 2019



Walburga Marie Brink (nee Eberl) passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 26, 2019. She was 88 years old.



Walburga was born on April 1, 1930, to George and Cordula Eberl in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. She was raised on their farm outside Archerwill, Saskatchewan, which is now a heritage site. She had six older brothers, Leonard, Theodore, Oswold, Peter, Joseph, and George (all deceased) and two sisters, Mary (Gerald) Bjoorgard and Clare Rogers (deceased).



She was a wonderful and innovative Mom to six daughters, Michele (Patrick) Mooney, Roxanne (Leonard) Peters, Jacqueline (Kevin) Trumpour, Nicolette (Randy) Scriven, Desiree (Gerald) Gelowitz, and Renee Hebb (deceased).



Walburga was a devoted and fun grandmother to Chris (Pam) Peters, Talarah Peters, Jocelyn (Brody) Foster, Mitchel Friesen, and Elizabeth Friesen. Also grandmother to Alexandra (Devon) Chubey and Justin Buzzard (deceased). Grandmother to Carey (Carlena) Scriven, Chris Scriven, Jason (Meghan) Gelowitz, Lauren Gelowitz, Chantal Fowler, and Ryan Scriven.



Walburga's great-grandchildren are Jens Peters, Nash Foster, Raelia Scriven, Everett Scriven, Lara Fowler, Rielle Fowler, Ellie Gelowitz, and Jovie Gelowitz.



Mom was a great friend to so many and will be remembered for her sense of humour and an amazing zest for life.



After grade school, she attended the Ursuline Academy in Bruno, Saskatchewan, for high school. Upon graduating, she was accepted into the St. Paul's School of Nursing and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1953.



While working as an R.N. in Calgary she met Jens Brink, a jeweller and watchmaker from Denmark. They married on April 29, 1957, in her hometown, Archerwill. Mom worked in the Coronary Care Unit at Royal University Hospital for many years. She then trained nurses' aides at various sites in Saskatoon. After retiring from Nursing she ran a much-loved daycare from her home.



Mom and Dad retired to St. Brieux and Lake Lenore. There they indulged their mutual and lifelong love of camping, fishing, and the outdoors.



Mom was widowed in 2006 and returned to live in Saskatoon. Her last years were spent in Central Haven Nursing Home where she made many friends among the residents and wonderful staff members.



Walburga was renowned for her green thumb, love of fine music (all of us learned to play musical instruments), great appreciation for animals, and the outdoors. She always had a beloved dog, the last one being Tuffy. It is impossible to put into words how much this remarkable woman will be missed by us, her family.



The funeral service was held on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Park Funeral Home, 311 Third Avenue North, Saskatoon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saskatoon SPCA, 5028 Clarence Avenue, Grasswood, Saskatchewan S7T 1A7 or Central Haven Nursing Home, 1020 Avenue I North, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7L 2H7.



To share memories and condolences, visit

BRINK, Walburga M.April 1, 1930 - January 26, 2019Walburga Marie Brink (nee Eberl) passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 26, 2019. She was 88 years old.Walburga was born on April 1, 1930, to George and Cordula Eberl in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. She was raised on their farm outside Archerwill, Saskatchewan, which is now a heritage site. She had six older brothers, Leonard, Theodore, Oswold, Peter, Joseph, and George (all deceased) and two sisters, Mary (Gerald) Bjoorgard and Clare Rogers (deceased).She was a wonderful and innovative Mom to six daughters, Michele (Patrick) Mooney, Roxanne (Leonard) Peters, Jacqueline (Kevin) Trumpour, Nicolette (Randy) Scriven, Desiree (Gerald) Gelowitz, and Renee Hebb (deceased).Walburga was a devoted and fun grandmother to Chris (Pam) Peters, Talarah Peters, Jocelyn (Brody) Foster, Mitchel Friesen, and Elizabeth Friesen. Also grandmother to Alexandra (Devon) Chubey and Justin Buzzard (deceased). Grandmother to Carey (Carlena) Scriven, Chris Scriven, Jason (Meghan) Gelowitz, Lauren Gelowitz, Chantal Fowler, and Ryan Scriven.Walburga's great-grandchildren are Jens Peters, Nash Foster, Raelia Scriven, Everett Scriven, Lara Fowler, Rielle Fowler, Ellie Gelowitz, and Jovie Gelowitz.Mom was a great friend to so many and will be remembered for her sense of humour and an amazing zest for life.After grade school, she attended the Ursuline Academy in Bruno, Saskatchewan, for high school. Upon graduating, she was accepted into the St. Paul's School of Nursing and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1953.While working as an R.N. in Calgary she met Jens Brink, a jeweller and watchmaker from Denmark. They married on April 29, 1957, in her hometown, Archerwill. Mom worked in the Coronary Care Unit at Royal University Hospital for many years. She then trained nurses' aides at various sites in Saskatoon. After retiring from Nursing she ran a much-loved daycare from her home.Mom and Dad retired to St. Brieux and Lake Lenore. There they indulged their mutual and lifelong love of camping, fishing, and the outdoors.Mom was widowed in 2006 and returned to live in Saskatoon. Her last years were spent in Central Haven Nursing Home where she made many friends among the residents and wonderful staff members.Walburga was renowned for her green thumb, love of fine music (all of us learned to play musical instruments), great appreciation for animals, and the outdoors. She always had a beloved dog, the last one being Tuffy. It is impossible to put into words how much this remarkable woman will be missed by us, her family.The funeral service was held on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Park Funeral Home, 311 Third Avenue North, Saskatoon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saskatoon SPCA, 5028 Clarence Avenue, Grasswood, Saskatchewan S7T 1A7 or Central Haven Nursing Home, 1020 Avenue I North, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7L 2H7.To share memories and condolences, visit www.parkfuneral.ca "Obituaries-Guestbook". Arrangements entrusted to Gregory M. Lalach, Park Funeral Home: 306-244-2103. Funeral Home Park Funeral Chapel - Saskatoon

311 Third Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2H9

(306) 244-2103 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Humboldt Journal from Feb. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close