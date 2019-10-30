Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Wilke. View Sign Service Information Mourning Glory Funeral Services 1201 8th Street East Saskatoon , SK S7H 0S5 (306)-978-5200 Obituary

WILKE: Walter Francis Oct 16, 1931 - Oct 17, 2019 Walter was born October 16, 1931 to Aurelia and Paul Wilke of the Lucasville district. Walter attended Lucasville school, was three miles from home, uphill both ways. Walter had a passion for animals, spending many hours with his horses. He was the team master, always the driver. Walter spent many years farming, working the land with his old smoking Allis-Chambers tractor. For a few years he drove the fuel truck for the Co-op in Meacham when Arnold Gibb was the manager. Walter met the love of his life, Anna Marie, they spent 30 plus years together, living in Saskatoon and later Diamond House in Warman. He cared for her deeply, right up until the time of her death. Walter was predeceased by his parents Paul and Aurelia Wilke; the love of his life Anna Marie Welder; brothers and sister-in-law Joe (Olga) Wilke and Raymond Wilke; sisters Marion Wilke and Verla Basset and brother-in-law Joe Basset; and nephews Jim Basset, Paul Basset and Lee Wilke. Walter will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his brother Loren (Fern) Wilke; nephews and nieces Joseph (June) Wilke, Barry (Loraine) Wilke, Darren (Beth) Wilke, Karen Wilke, James (Brigitte) Wilke, Mark (Connie) Basset, Ron (Karon) Basset, Carol (Bruce) Thiemann, Laura (Grant) Stahl, Verla Bentley and Jocelyn (Gary) Knihnitski. Walter will also be lovingly remembered by Linda Basset, Rhonda Basset, Carey and Glenda Kovitch and David and Cheryl Johnson. Walter had such a good memory for events that happened in the community. If he remembered a date, you couldn't challenge him, he was usually correct. He could tell a pretty good story, especially of the years he operated the community snowplough. He was always willing to help the neighbors by doing chores, pushing snow, hauling water, giving rides to town or when farmers needed to move equipment from field to field. He wasn't one to just drop in for coffee but if you happened to meet him on the street, at the post office in Viscount, at the junction or at Market Mall, he always made time for a visit. He always took an interest in what was happening in others lives. For many years he and Uncle Jim joined his sister Verla & her family for Sunday dinner, usually roast chicken and all the trimmings. He would attend special events in the family whether it was a wedding or a Christmas celebration and that continued when Anna Marie became a part of his life. They were a great couple! Plus Walter was smitten with Anna Marie's little pup, Teddy! The family would like to especially thank the care workers and staff at the Diamond House in Warman, SK for their special care given to Walter in the short time he lived there. They would also like to thank the staff at Royal University Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Alphonse Roman Catholic Church in Viscount, SK with Fr. Emmanuel Olusola as Celebrant. The Rite of Committal will take place at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Meacham (Saxby), SK (SW 24-TS 36-R 26-W2nd). Arrangements in care of Travis Minor - Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200





