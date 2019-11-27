Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Silzer. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

; Wayne Ewald Nov 25, 1957 - Nov 13, 2019 Wayne Silzer passed away at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, SK, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was 61 years of age. Wayne was born on November 25, 1957, in St. Elizabeth's Hospital. He grew up on the farm near St. James and graduated from Lake Lenore High School, in 1975. While in high school, he split his time between school, farming and hockey, playing with the Humboldt Broncos for three seasons from 1975-1978. After graduation, Wayne began his career as a pilot, taking his training and instructing in Saskatoon, and later flying the air ambulance out of Thompson, Manitoba. He combined his two passions - farming and flying- with the start-up of his aerial spraying business which he operated from 1980, to the summer of 2019. Wayne farmed with his dad and brother until 2009, when they decided to retire from farming. His greatest joy has always been his daughter, Talisa, who was born in January 1994. Wayne is loved and will be sadly missed by his daughter, Talisa (special friend James); father, Walter (Annette); brother, Mark (Denise) and family, Brittany (Colin) and Vanna (Ford); sister, Jane (Cec) Stumborg; sister, Colleen (Regan) Bernhard and family, Jeff (Erin), Deena (Devin), and Tanis (Nathan), as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Wayne is pre-deceased by his mother, Katherine (1995). A Funeral Service was offered for Wayne on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Lake Lenore, SK, celebrated by Rev. Anthony Atter. Others taking part were: Jeff Bernhard, crossbearer; Erin Bernhard and Bob Silzer, scripture readers; Vanna Leggott, Tanis Gray and Deena Pilsner, intentions; Mark Silzer, eulogist; Perry Mamer and Jon Kirtzinger, tributes; Dianne Ford, Audrey Evans, Linda Haeusler and Janet Kiefer, memorial table attendants. Urnbearers were Mark Silzer, Jane Stumborg and Colleen Bernhard. Music ministry was provided by Wayne's cousins. Interment followed at St. Anthony's R.C. Cemetery, Lake Lenore. A memorial luncheon followed at St. Anthony's R.C. Church Hall, Lake Lenore, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to STARS Air Ambulance - Saskatoon Base, (Hangar 21, 2475 Airport Road, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 1M4). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in Humboldt Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019

