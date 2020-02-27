Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilfred Dunne. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Augustine R.C. Church Humboldt , SK View Map Obituary

DUNNE; Wilfred Richard Nov 13, 1933 - Feb 19, 2020 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Wilfred Dunne announces his passing on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Villa, in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. He was 86 years of age. Wilfred was born on November 13, 1933, to Charles and Mary (nee Koberinski) Dunne in Sinnett, SK. Wilfred farmed alongside his father and they ran a mixed farm of beef and grain. On the farm, his love of animals was well suited to his work with horses; Wilfred bred, raised and raced quarter horses. In addition to loving animals, he also found time for snowmobiling and motorcycling. One of Wilfred's many passions was hockey and he was 'NHL quality', playing with the Sinnett Savages, the LeRoy Braves and the Lanigan Pirates. There was no chance the NHL could win against Loretta though, she was the only choice for Wilfred, and on November 3, 1954, they were married. When they could, he and Loretta made time to hunt, fish and camp, pastimes they both enjoyed. Wilfred was a man of many talents and worked at the grain elevator, drove school bus for 18 years, and was grader and snowplow operator for the RM of LeRoy, SK. Some 30 years ago, Wilfred and Loretta moved to Humboldt where they both worked at Carlton Trail College with caretaking and maintenance and moving computers within the region. Once he retired, Wilfred continued to put in a great garden and Loretta canned and preserved everything that he grew. One thing he took time for every day, was a good long walk. When he passed away, Wilfred spent his last moments being held by his family. Wilfred will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife of 65 years, Loretta Dunne (nee Meyers); and his five children and their families: Karen (Syl) Senko, and family: daughter Charlotte (James) Thomson, Brandi, Deanne, Layne and Taros, daughter Elise Dale, and children Jackson, Walker and McCoy, Karl (Nat) Senko and Rudy, and Paul (Caitlin) Senko and Buck; Sandie (Greg) McLean and family: Sarah Brown and Conner, Stephanie Brown, Christine (Brad) Elliot, Kim (Jordan) Mills, and Brad (Jade) McLean; Judy Dunne (Garry) and family: Crystal (Jordan) McKay and Jersey, Brad (Sharadyn) Andre, and Eric (Laurissa) Andre; Gregg (Shelly) Dunne and Nicholas; Kelly (Marie) Dunne and family: Daniel (Suvi), Jordan (Courtney) and their family Bennet, Quinn and Reese. Wilfred was predeceased by five angel babies. A public visitation was held for Wilfred on Friday, February 21, 2020, between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., at Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, and the Funeral Mass was offered on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, both in Humboldt, SK. The celebrant for the Funeral Mass was Fr. Prosper Abotsi; others taking part were: Angie Tuchscherer, crossbearer; Glen Dobmeier and Tim Dunne, scripture readers; Karen Senko and Judy Dunne, intentions; Sarah, Stephanie and Conner Brown, giftbearers; Shelly Dunne and Elise Dale, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, directed by Loretta Schugmann and accompanied by organist, Marie Aubin. Active pallbearers were: Gregg Dunne, Syl Senko, Karl Senko, Paul Senko, Jackson Dale and Jerome Dunne. An honour guard was provided by the Knights of Columbus, Council #1866. A memorial luncheon was held in the St. Augustine R.C. Parish Hall and interment followed at St. Ignatius R.C. Cemetery, Sinnett, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to the St. Ignatius R. C. Cemetery Fund. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





Published in Humboldt Journal & East Central Trader from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020

