A. Blair Osterhout
A. Blair Osterhout, 88, of Nampa, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, June 29, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S. Indiana Ave, Caldwell, with a viewing from 10:30 to 12:30 PM (Monday) at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa, prior to the services. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
JUN
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
