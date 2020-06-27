A. Blair Osterhout, 88, of Nampa, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, June 29, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S. Indiana Ave, Caldwell, with a viewing from 10:30 to 12:30 PM (Monday) at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa, prior to the services. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.