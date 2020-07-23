1/1
Abigail Cram Bradshaw
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abigail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abigail Kathryn Cram Bradshaw
Abigail Kathryn Cram, 68, of Caldwell, ID, passed away peacefully at her home on July 18, 2020. Abby was born on October 3, 1951 to John (Jack) and Leola Cram of Melba, ID. Abby grew up on the family farm south of Melba, ID. Abby is survived by her 7 children whom were her life: Jennifer (Dax) Olvera, Matt (Marni) McDowell, Julie (Tim) Morgan, Brandon (Shanda) Clevenger, Charli Bradshaw, Robert Bradshaw and Morgan Bradshaw. Abby is also survived by 12 grandchildren (and one on the way) whom she adored. Abby was proceeded in death by her beloved sons Blake and Ross Clevenger. Abby was a longtime resident of Nampa and Marsing, ID.
Abby studied and received her Associate of Science in Nursing from Boise State University in 1972 and continued on to receive her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Boise State University in 1987. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Medical Center/Saint Alphonsus in Nampa, ID for her entire career, in addition, to a handful of years at St Lukes. She loved her profession and everyone she was able to touch and take care of during her career. Abby was an amazing mentor throughout her nursing career to so many individuals who are forever grateful and are better nurses today because of her. Abby was one of the hardest working individuals around. She would do circles around other nurses and physicians.
Anyone who knew Abby, knew that her true passion in life was to take care of others. Her unselfish love for her family and friends will be greatly missed. Abby was the sweetest person you would ever meet. We are grateful she is reunited with her two beautiful boys. We are all better people because of Abby.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 PM, Friday, July 24, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zeyer Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved