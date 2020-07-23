Abigail Kathryn Cram Bradshaw
Abigail Kathryn Cram, 68, of Caldwell, ID, passed away peacefully at her home on July 18, 2020. Abby was born on October 3, 1951 to John (Jack) and Leola Cram of Melba, ID. Abby grew up on the family farm south of Melba, ID. Abby is survived by her 7 children whom were her life: Jennifer (Dax) Olvera, Matt (Marni) McDowell, Julie (Tim) Morgan, Brandon (Shanda) Clevenger, Charli Bradshaw, Robert Bradshaw and Morgan Bradshaw. Abby is also survived by 12 grandchildren (and one on the way) whom she adored. Abby was proceeded in death by her beloved sons Blake and Ross Clevenger. Abby was a longtime resident of Nampa and Marsing, ID.
Abby studied and received her Associate of Science in Nursing from Boise State University in 1972 and continued on to receive her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Boise State University in 1987. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Medical Center/Saint Alphonsus in Nampa, ID for her entire career, in addition, to a handful of years at St Lukes. She loved her profession and everyone she was able to touch and take care of during her career. Abby was an amazing mentor throughout her nursing career to so many individuals who are forever grateful and are better nurses today because of her. Abby was one of the hardest working individuals around. She would do circles around other nurses and physicians.
Anyone who knew Abby, knew that her true passion in life was to take care of others. Her unselfish love for her family and friends will be greatly missed. Abby was the sweetest person you would ever meet. We are grateful she is reunited with her two beautiful boys. We are all better people because of Abby.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 PM, Friday, July 24, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
.