Adam Johnson
1969 - 2020
Adam K Johnson
October 29, 1969 - June 16, 2020
Adam K Johnson, 50, born October 29, 1969 passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. He is preceded by his mother Faye Rumble, stepfather Walter Rumble, biological father Cecil Johnson and brother Mark. He was raised in Parma with his brother Mike and sisters Dianna, Sheila and Ruah. Graveside services pending for the Wilder Cemetery, TBA.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
