Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
New Life Bible Fellowship
1219 S Kimball Ave
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelina Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelina Perez


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adelina Perez Obituary
Adelina (Lina) Mattinez Pedraza
March 30, 1942 - Ma7 27, 2019
Adelina (Lina) Martinez Pedraza, 77, of Caldwell, Idaho passed away peacefully May 27, 2019, with her family by her side.
Lina was born March 30, 1942 in Crystal City, Texas to Jesus and Rebecca Martinez. She married the love of her life, the late Hermilo Pedraza on April 16, 1960. Shortly after marrying, Hermilo and Adelina moved to Idaho in the early 1960's where they raised their family.
Lina was a loving, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She made friends everywhere she went and she never met a stranger. Mom loved her novelas, music, dancing, embroidering and cooking. She was the best cook and tortilla maker! She loved dressing up, having her nails done and wearing her many hats.
Lina is survived by her 8 children Rebecca Garza, Hermilo Pedraza Jr, Viola Munoz, Jesse (Irene) Pedraza, Diana Contreras, Lydia (Ramon) Soto, Eduardo Pedraza and Esmeralda (Micah) Fine; 15 grand-children and 15 great grand-children; her siblings Armando (Andrea) Martinez, Andres (Francis) Martinez, Jose (Mary) Martinez, Margarita Martinez and Santa (Rogelio) Pedraza, and numerous in-laws. She loved her grandchildren and cared for each and every one of them.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, ID. Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at New Life Bible Fellowship located at 1219 S Kimball Ave Caldwell, burial will be at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, ID.
Lastly, her family would like to express their gratitude to all who help care for her at Autumn Winds, her physicians Sam Summers MD, Larry Fiorentino MD, Sean Carr MD, and Mark L Lloyd MD.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now