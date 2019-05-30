Adelina (Lina) Mattinez Pedraza

March 30, 1942 - Ma7 27, 2019

Adelina (Lina) Martinez Pedraza, 77, of Caldwell, Idaho passed away peacefully May 27, 2019, with her family by her side.

Lina was born March 30, 1942 in Crystal City, Texas to Jesus and Rebecca Martinez. She married the love of her life, the late Hermilo Pedraza on April 16, 1960. Shortly after marrying, Hermilo and Adelina moved to Idaho in the early 1960's where they raised their family.

Lina was a loving, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She made friends everywhere she went and she never met a stranger. Mom loved her novelas, music, dancing, embroidering and cooking. She was the best cook and tortilla maker! She loved dressing up, having her nails done and wearing her many hats.

Lina is survived by her 8 children Rebecca Garza, Hermilo Pedraza Jr, Viola Munoz, Jesse (Irene) Pedraza, Diana Contreras, Lydia (Ramon) Soto, Eduardo Pedraza and Esmeralda (Micah) Fine; 15 grand-children and 15 great grand-children; her siblings Armando (Andrea) Martinez, Andres (Francis) Martinez, Jose (Mary) Martinez, Margarita Martinez and Santa (Rogelio) Pedraza, and numerous in-laws. She loved her grandchildren and cared for each and every one of them.

A viewing and visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, ID. Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at New Life Bible Fellowship located at 1219 S Kimball Ave Caldwell, burial will be at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, ID.

Lastly, her family would like to express their gratitude to all who help care for her at Autumn Winds, her physicians Sam Summers MD, Larry Fiorentino MD, Sean Carr MD, and Mark L Lloyd MD. Published in Idaho Press Tribune from May 30 to May 31, 2019