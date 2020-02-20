|
|
Adeline Alice Roehl Joscelyn
April, 1927 - January, 2020
Mom went to be with family and friends in heaven on Jan 24, 2020. She was 92 at the time of her passing. She had a long life filled with much fun, love, hard work and a marriage that lasted 72 years. Born in Missoula, MT she lived much of her early life on a farm in North Dakota where she also taught grades 1-8 in a one room school for several years. Her life on the farm was hard work made lighter by 11 siblings and her loving parents, Sam and Lydia Roehl. They later moved to Missoula again where she met dad, Al Joscelyn, at a church social. They were married in 1947 and soon had a house full of kids. Mom made us all feel very loved.... She loved to sing and hum while she worked. One of the things we remember so well is going to church with mom and dad. As kids joining mom in the pews, hearing her sing and seeing dad singing in the choir.
As we kids grew and left home mom and dad decided to move to Nampa to be near her folks. Mom and dad enjoyed their home together in Nampa for 20 yrs. and were visited frequently by kids, grandkids, great grands and, just before she passed, her newest great great-granddaughter came to meet her.
Mom was preceded in her trip to heaven by her oldest daughter, Sandy Rensvold. Mom is survived by her husband, Al, son Alan and wife Pamela, son Bob and wife Betty, daughter Margie and husband Bill, son David and wife Jeanne, daughter Susan and husband Richard, daughter Judy, Carver Knight, Ted Rensvold and a wealth of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Adeline is also survived by a brother, Ray and wife Pat, sisters Dorothy, Pauline, Mary and husband Chuck, Ruby and husband Ed, Viola and husband Louie, Irene, Luella and husband Norm and sisters in Law Edie and husband Duane and Jean Roehl. Mom's sister Lil and brothers Herb and Chuck and some very special in laws preceded her in passing. Mom's best friends were her sisters, brothers and her cats, Ashes and Indie.
"I won't have to cross Jordan alone
Jesus died all my sins to atone
In the darkness I see He'll be waiting for me
I won't have to cross Jordan alone"
Mom is missed but living the life promised to us by our loving Father. One of the last things she said was, "I'll see you in heaven."
There will be no immediate services for mom, but a celebration of her life will happen later in the year. Remembrances can be left for the family at Cremation Society-Idaho.com.
Our thanks to Harrison's Hope Hospice for their care in help.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020