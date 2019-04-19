Adelle Jeanne Wisdom

June 19, 1937 - April 16, 2019

Adelle Jeanne Wisdom, 81, of Meridian passed away on Monday, April 16, 2019. Adelle was born June 19, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA. At an early age she moved to Nampa, ID, with her family. Nampa became her home, where she grew up and went to school. She was a graduate of Nampa High School's class of 1955. She then attended Boise State Junior College and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi.

She initially worked for Albertson's in Nampa, then for B & D foods as a bookkeeper. She rounded out her working time as a customer Service representative for Arnold Robert State Farm Insurance Agency in Boise. Adelle was a devoted mother, raising her two children from a previous marriage and three step-sons from her husband, Donald S. Wisdom. She enjoyed cooking, canning and sewing for her large family, as well as making a country home with her husband on their acreage just outside of Meridian.

She also enjoyed socializing with friends and family, planning for her class reunions, and bowling. She was a member of the National Bowling Association. She later became a doting grandmother to her granddaughter, Chelsey.

Adelle was preceded in death by: her parents, Harold and Delphie Robert; step-mother, Audrey Robert; brother, Arnold Robert; sister, Arlene Pitt; and son, Jeffrey Morf.

She is survived by her husband, Donald S. Wisdom of Meridian; brothers: Armand Robert of Bend, OR and Butch (Pat) Robert of Meridian, ID; sister, Sheryl (Denny) Ruud, Texas; daughter, Kim (Bill) Musser of Meridian, ID and granddaughter, Chelsey Musser of Boise, ID; step-sons, Randy (Jo) Wisdom of Walla Walla, WA and Rick (Hannelori) Wisdom of Meridian, ID. She also has numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7:00 PM on Monday, April 22nd at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St. in Meridian. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:30 AM at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St. North in Nampa. Remembrances may be shared with the family on Adelle's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation.