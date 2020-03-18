|
Adrian Fannin
November 9, 1939 - March 14, 2020
Adrian T. Fannin died suddenly at home March 14, 2020. He was born November 9, 1936 in Boise, the eigth child of thirteen, to John Wayne and Helen Attwood Fannin. Adrian was the last of his family to survive. He attended Collister Elementary, North Junior High and Boise High School, making many life-long friends along the way. He graduated from Boise High in 1955, and later chaired six class reunions. For many years he met with area classmates at Class of '55 lunch get-togethers.
He married Sharon Koontz in 1955. They were later divorced. Their children include Greg Fannin (Laurie Farnes), Connie Fannin (Dan Balbach), Mark Fannin (deceased, Angela Raney (Gary), all in Boise and Kevin Fannin (Edeline Lyla), Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
At age 18 Adrian began work with E. W. Little Sheet Metal Company. He then graduated from the Boise State sheet metal apprenticeship program. He continued as journeyman, foreman and superintendent for the company, which he later bought with a partner, naming it FM Inc. He later partnered with his son Greg, who has managed the business since Adrian retired.
He married Jocelyn S. Cloward in 1975, adding her children Brian Cloward (Jenny Sax) and Leslie Blackburn (Fred) to his family.
Adrian became a member of Masonic Lodge #60 in 1982, and then joined El Korah Shrine, where he was a member of the Sand Duners and Nomads units. He was also a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He helped organize the Snake River Chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers and for several years was contractor safety coordinator with Associated General Contractors.
Throughout his life he enjoyed big game and waterfowl hunting, and fishing. He hunted ducks and geese on the Payette River near Emmett for over 50 years, many of those expeditions in the company of his brother Dawn. He had many beautiful and loving hunting dogs as companions. For many years he was a sponsor for Ducks Unlimited. He also often traveled for pheasant hunts to South Dakota and Canada and waterfowl hunts in Oregon.
Adrian was known as an excellent chef, cooking innumerable gourmet meals for family and friends. In his late teens, he also cooked at Bureau of Land Management camps for crews fighting range fires.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020