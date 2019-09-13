|
Alan David Deonier
August 23, 1930 - September 6, 2019
Alan Deonier passed away the morning of September 6, 2019 in his home at age of 89. He was content, full of humor and ready to go out and experience life to the very end. Alan was born in Denville, New Jersey on August 23, 1930 to Ernest and Marguerite Deonier. In his early childhood he lived in Oklahoma and Wyoming then his family moved to Boise at age 8. In 1945, he sold papers in front of the Boise Hotel investing his earnings in war bonds at age 13.
After graduating Boise High School, he enlisted in the Army serving his time in Germany during the Korean War and quickly earned the rank of Sgt. He often reminisced about his free time exploring Switzerland where he saw his family crest and visited post war Paris where he was welcomed with gratitude, being an American Soldier. Upon his return, he attended the College of Idaho earning degrees in business and biology.
Alan married Marie on January 1, 1954. They lived in Montana from1966 to 1994 where he worked for the USDA and took his family on yearly vacations; a favorite trip was Seaside, OR with the entertaining seals. He and his wife returned to Caldwell, ID to retire. They traveled throughout the United States and took several cruises to Europe and Alaska. Alan loved to explore the world and have new experiences.
Alan was a hobbyist, building model airplanes throughout his life. For a time, he built large RC planes that he flew, driving them to the flight site by holding onto them through the sunroof of his car. Later he became a master craftsman at carving beautiful birds that he gifted to family and friends. He took pride in his work and loved his workshop.
Alan is survived by his wife, Marie Deonier, his three children: Angela D'Elia of Sonoma, California, Daniel Deonier of Billings, Montana, and David Deonier of Reno, Nevada, along with six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He has many family and friends that loved him dearly. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services for Alan will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Caldwell: 1122 W Linden St, Caldwell, ID 83605. Alan's ashes will be laid to rest at Canyon Hill Cemetery. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019