Albert Erickson

Albert Leroy Erickson
Albert L. Erickson, 93, of Nampa passed away on October 3, 2020 at home. He is survived by his wife Linda, and 21 children, and their families. A public viewing will be held from 6-8 PM, Friday, Oct 9 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa. Funeral services will be at 1 PM, Saturday, Oct 10 at the Nampa East Stake Center, 3904 E Greenhurst Rd, Nampa with a private family viewing at noon. Interment will follow at Kohlerlawn Cemetery In Nampa. To read the full obituary or express condolences visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
.