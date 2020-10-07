1/
Albert Erickson
Albert Leroy Erickson
Albert L. Erickson, 93, of Nampa passed away on October 3, 2020 at home. He is survived by his wife Linda, and 21 children, and their families. A public viewing will be held from 6-8 PM, Friday, Oct 9 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa. Funeral services will be at 1 PM, Saturday, Oct 10 at the Nampa East Stake Center, 3904 E Greenhurst Rd, Nampa with a private family viewing at noon. Interment will follow at Kohlerlawn Cemetery In Nampa. To read the full obituary or express condolences visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
OCT
10
Viewing
12:00 PM
Nampa East Stake Center,
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Nampa East Stake Center
OCT
10
Interment
Kohlerlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
