Albert "Al" Henry Osmus
February 22, 1931 - August 8, 2020
Albert "Al" Henry Osmus, 89 years-old, completed his task on earth and was called home to glory on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Al was born to Jacob and Katie Osmus on Sunday, February 22, 1931 in Flint, Michigan. He was one of eleven brothers and sisters, Lily, Edward, Leah, Edna, Jonah, Helen, Melvin, Jake, Miriam and Elma. Al has been reunited with his mother and father, Jonah, Lily, Edward, Leah, Edna, Melvin and Elma. He has also been reunited with his beloved wife Dorothy and great-grand-daughter Kelsey.
Al moved from Michigan to Colorado and then to Wyoming in his younger years. He and his brother Melvin spent time as ranch hands riding bulls and breaking broncs "just because we could." Al joined the Wyoming Army National Guard in February of 1951 where he served until he was honorably discharged in February of 1954. In 1954, Al moved to Idaho. He worked for J.R. Simplot as a truck driver for a short period of time after an injury causing the loss of his index finger. Al started working for Dairymen's Creamery, Caldwell in 1955 and retired in 1994.
On Sunday, November 6, 1955, Al married his sweetheart, Dorothy Mae Kock and their life's journey of 64 years began. Al and Dorothy raised 5 wonderful children, Wayne, Sherron, Tony, Andrew, and Scott. Al was an auctioneer in the Treasure Valley from 1972-2019. He was a member of the National Auctioneers Association and was inducted into the Idaho Auctioneers Hall of Fame in 2001. Al worked with Jim Recla for a time and then started the Osmus Auction Services in 1985. He was proud to have his family work alongside him at his auctions. Al enjoyed selling open consignment sales, with his favorite sale being in Marsing every February for the past 25 years. He just loved selling benefit auctions for different organizations in the valley. Al could get them to bid and laugh at the same time. He was also a member of the Caldwell Board of Realtors and was selected as Affiliate of the Year in 2015.
Al was a farmer at heart and spent many long hours on his tractors in the field of corn, wheat, and hay. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for over 60 years and the backbone of the Osmus Family. We are deeply grieved by his passing but we know we will all be together in heaven.
Son Wayne gave Al 4 grandchildren (Tim, Mike, Angela and Chris), and 20 great grandchildren. Daughter Sherron gave Al 3 grandchildren (Matthew, Rachel, and David). Tony gave Al 1 grandchild (Katrina) and 3 great grandchildren. Andy gave Al 1 grandchild (Joshua). Scott gave Al 2 grandchildren (Kolton and Samantha).
A viewing will held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m at Dakan Funeral Chapel, 504 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 2700 S Kimball Ave., Caldwell.
