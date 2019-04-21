Alexander Blaine Maxwell

July 20, 1987 - April 16, 2019

In the late morning on Tuesday April 16, 2019 Alex Maxwell peacefully passed away after his long health battles at the age of 31. Alex was a father, son, and a brother. He is survived by his parents Blaine and Candy Maxwell, his children Jaxton and Ezmaye; his younger brother Andy Maxwell; his grandma Chris Cruickshank, his grandpa Ron Maxwell; his girlfriend/long time partner Liz and her daughter Aleiah as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his grandma Barb Maxwell, his grandpa Stewart Cruickshank whose nickname for Alex was Smiley. Alex fought for many years against heart disease which was accompanied by other health complications. He remained close to home and spent alot of time with family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and lived a hard and fast life. He enjoyed his time spent with Liz and her daughter searching for "fixer upper" projects, hunting with his dad, gardening, snowboarding, skateboarding, and playing games or building legos with his children. We knew Alex's time was limited with us and in honor of him his parents Blaine and Candy will host a Celebration of Life to be held later in the summer on Saturday July 20, 2019. everyone is welcome to come share stories and experiences as we remember our loved one Alex Maxwell. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary