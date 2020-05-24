Alice E. Braun
January 17, 1922 - May 16, 2020
Alice E. Braun, 98, long-time resident of Caldwell and Nampa, went to live with her Lord and Savior on May 16, 2020.
She was married to Walter Braun for 68 years. Together they operated Braun Studios in Caldwell & Nampa, ID and Ontario & Burns, OR. She worked with her husband as a photographer and bookkeeper. They also faithfully attended "The Domes" First Assembly of God in Caldwell.
Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband Walter (2009), son Richard (1957), and son-in-law Roger (2018). She is survived by her five children: Dorothy and Brooks Tish, Bothell, Washington; Rosalie and Marvin Gilbert, Waxahachie, Texas; Raymond and Jeri Braun, Shoreline, Washington; Patricia Gibson, Caldwell, Idaho; and Philip Braun, Boise, Idaho; her sister Mary Dornes; sisters-in-law Helen Terry, Charlotte Bruening, and Casi Braun; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Viewing will be at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel on Tuesday, May 26th, 5:30-7:30 pm. A celebration of her life will be scheduled later this year when restrictions on larger gatherings are eased. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the The Gideons, PO Box 1002, Caldwell ID 83606 for the placement of Bibles. Alice actively joined her husband Walter as a Gideon for decades.
An online guestbook and full obituary are available at www.nampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 24, 2020.