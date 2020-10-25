Alice May Prohaska Pywell
November 27, 1935 - October 17, 2020
Alice May Prohaska Pywell was born 84 years ago on November 27, 1935 in Nampa Idaho and passed away at St. Luke's hospital in Nampa on October 17, 2020 due to heart failure surrounded by her son and husband.
Alice's father immigrated here from Czechoslovakia and passed away when she was a small child. Her mother, May, moved her small family to Nampa. Sometime later she married Charles Hynek who adopted both her and her brother Charles. Alice was educated in Nampa and a member of the honor society, graduating from Nampa High School in 1953. While at Nampa high school she met her future husband, Rolland Pywell, and they were married in 1954 where they resided for 10 years. Alice worked several bookkeeping jobs in Seattle prior to settling in with the Nabisco Co. Alice was in charge of all Alaska shipments/ accounts and was proud to have balanced the books perfectly many months during her 6 years with the company. She gave birth to her only child, Bryan Lee Pywell on May 31, 1961 in Seattle. She remained a full-time mother till Bryan entered middle school in Pocatello where she went to work as a secretary for the Dean of Architecture at ISU. After 10 years in Pocatello her husband was transferred to Boise. They purchased a home nearby her parents. While Bryan was in school in Nampa, Alice volunteered sectarian work for many nonprofit organizations as well as typing many papers that her husband needed to complete graduate school at U of I in Moscow.
Alice hired on as a teacher's aide in the Nampa school system and enjoyed working with students that were hearing impaired. She met and made many friends amongst the teachers and truly enjoyed working with them on and off the campus.
Alice was not into adventure other than touring the western states and Hawaiian Islands where she and Rolland went several times. She did travel to Alaska where they toured many glaciers and salmon fished. The cold rain discouraged her to visit Alaska again.
Alice was a good sport and enjoyed long mountain hikes to fish along with hunt gemstones. She made many trips across the Columbia Barr that lead to good fishing grounds far out in the ocean even though she was susceptible to sea sickness. She caught her share on the boat and was a superb salmon cook and always a good sport.
In the last few years, Alice began to experience several strokes with each one eating away her ability to balance and walk comfortably. She took everything in stride and enjoyed being at home with our numerous pets.
She is survived by her husband, Rolland; and a son, Bryan; and several extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com