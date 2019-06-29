Alicia "Alice" Perez Moore

July 24, 1935 - June 21, 2019

Alicia "Alice" P. Moore passed away peacefully at her home in Nampa, June 21, 2019.

She was born in Nuevo Leon, Mexico on July 24, 1935 later in her years she became a citizen of the United States. She met the love of her life, Robert J. Moore Sr.; they had five children. She is survived by four of her children, Robert J. Moore Jr., Dixie Cook (Kathy Peterson), Joe D. Moore, & Johnny W. Moore.

She is also survived by two sisters, Juanita Martinez and Mary Flemmings, both of Texas. One brother, Roy Garcia of Nampa; several grandchildren and their spouses; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Alberto Garcia and Amelia Garcia-Pruneda; also by her husband, Robert J. Moore Sr.; her daughter, Elizabeth; and two brothers, Ramito Garcia and Alberto Garcia.

Alice and Bob worked for John Hockberger Fruit Ranch, Allen Brother Farms; she then worked as the head cook for Head Start. Then she became a cook for Heritage Retirement Center in Nampa, and from there a crew boss. Afterwards, she worked at Roger Brother Seed Co.

After many working years, she decided to retire to spend time with her family and work in her rose gardens.

A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa with a graveside service on Monday, July 1, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on South Powerline Rd, Nampa, ID.

To view Alice's online guest book or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 29, 2019