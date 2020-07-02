Allyson Kay Sperry

May 8, 1958 - June 15, 2020

Allyson Kay Sperry, age 62, passed away peacefully at home amongst family members on June 15th, 2020, in Boise, ID. Allyson is survived by her mother, Francine Bragg; Her father & stepmother, Charles & Barbara Saunders; Her two daughters, Kayla & Elaine (Joe) Sperry & their dad, Dave Sperry; Her sister, Angie Chester; Her brothers Mark(Cheryl)Saunders, & Kyle(Holly)Saunders; Her step-son Sean Sperry. She also leaves behind a nephew & numerous nieces whom she loved dearly.

Allyson was born on May 8th, 1958 in Ironton, OH to Charles Saunders & Francine Bragg. Allyson & her sister Angie were adopted at a young age by their mother's 2nd husband, taking on the last name of Jenkins. They moved to Boise, ID when she was 10 years old. Allyson was a proud graduate of Borah High School class of 1976. She went on to graduate from Boise State University with an associate's degree in Drafting. She worked in Challis, ID as the only female draftsman for Morrison Knudson on the Cypress mining project. On August 27, 1988 she married Dave Sperry, who she'd grown up with & graduated from Borah two years ahead of her. They became wonderful co-parents to their two daughters & Dave's oldest child Sean Sperry. After Micron, Allyson became a realtor for the remainder of her working career. Her daughters remember her as a strong-willed & loving mother who supported them through all endeavors. She loved traveling, especially her annual weekend trips with her circle of friends from childhood. Allyson touched many hearts & will be greatly missed.

Her Celebration of Life has been postponed due to the recent events surrounding the COVID pandemic. The family has selected St. Luke's Cancer Institute and Planned Parenthood if you care to make donations.





