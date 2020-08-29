Alma Golightly

Alma D. Golightly
Alma (Curley) Dalley Golightly, 98, of Meridian, died August 25, 2020 of natural causes. He looked forward to joining his wife, Ardell. Graveside services and interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Meridian Cemetery, 895 E Franklin Rd in Meridian. If you cannot attend in person, the zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84868464101
Curley was born October 1, 1921 in Preston, Idaho. He was the fifth son of Osborn and Myrtle Dalley Golightly. Alma graduated from Preston High School. Alma married Anna Ardell Taylor on her 19th birthday, September 9, 1941 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The family moved to Melba after Curley left the military where they farmed for 13 years before moving to Meridian. Curley and Ardell were constant companions when running the farms. Ardell would help out while Curley worked at Idaho Power, Boise Cascade or Meridian High School as a janitor. Curley and Ardell perfected handholding during their 62 years of marriage. Curley was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings.
Curley taught his children to work hard and finish what they started. He was known for his honesty, work ethic, showing appreciation and saying, "Thank you!" to individuals who came into contact with him. Curley's word and handshake were a bond. He considered them the same as a contract. He always carried Werther's Original Candy with caramel centers to give out when going to the Veteran's Administration hospital in Boise. He took care of Ardell for several years before her death with much love and kindness. Little children were drawn to him and he could console them when others could not. It was important for Curley to remember special occasions by sending cards and notes. Curley always fell for Ardell's April Fools Day jokes. Curley always laughed with her later. Curley loved to remember Ardell on special occasions with flowers and gifts. He would get so excited.
Alma is survived by his children: Deanna (Wayne) Tippets, Boise; LaRue (Fred) Brumble, West Valley City, Utah; Dennis (Eva) Golightly, Meridian; Kathleen Harding, Riverton, Utah; and Douglas (Joline) Golightly, Boise. He also has 21 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grand-children. Alma is also survived by one sister, Mable Thurgood, of Clearfield, Utah and one brother, Casey Golightly, of San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ardell, his parents, and six brothers.
The family thanks family members, ward members, friends, neighbors, and care givers for the love, care, and friendship they have shared in the last years of Curley's life.