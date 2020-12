Alpha M. Percifield, 99, of Marsing, died Wednesday, November 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. A rosary will be held at 9:15 a.m. prior to the services. Concluding services will be at Marsing-Homedale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com 208-459-3629