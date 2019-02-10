Alva Fay Caldwell

September 9, 1936 - February 6, 2019

Alva Fay Caldwell went to meet his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loving family February 6, 2019.

Alva was born in Nampa, Idaho to Clarence and Francis (Mitchell) Caldwell. Following graduation from Nampa High School, Alva worked on a ranch in Owyhee County and then moved back to Nampa. Alva met the love of his life Linda (Thomson) at a dance and married in Nampa raising 3 children. He owned the Skylark Lounge for 3 years, he was a manager for the Broadmore Country Club. Alva was a member of the Elk's for approximately 60 years which he was once a manager, he then went on to manage processing plants in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

After retirement Alva built a woodshop and began building beautiful wood furnishings for his loving family that they will forever treasure. He took pride in having beautiful landscaping in all the homes they lived in. He loved horses, playing and watching golf, rodeos and reading about the history of Owyhee County.

Alva passed away of a broken heart 11 days after his loving wife Linda. Alva is also preceded in death by his parents, son Monte, Sisters Sylvia and Clarice. Alva is survived by his loving daughters, Ty (Monte) Hergert of Nampa, Idaho, Kelly (Guy) Belanger of Lovelock, Nevada, 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson, and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.

There's a man that people talk about. They say he's a man to look up to, that he's strong and steady, that deep down, he's a gentle soul, that he's always been there when he was needed and I smile and say "I know, He's my grandfather."

Memorial donations can be given to the Owyhee County Museum in Murphy, Idaho. Private family services will be held.