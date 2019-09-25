|
Amada Quilantan Perez, 86, of Nampa, died September 21, 2019 at a Nampa hospital. A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Nampa followed by burial in the Mount Calvary Cemtery, Nampa. An online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019