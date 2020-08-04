Amber Kunz

Amber Lynne Kunz

July 3, 1984 - July 28, 2020

Amber Lynne Kunz, age 36, of Baraboo, WI, suddenly passed away on July 28, 2020. Amber was born in Carbondale, IL on July 3, 1984, to parents Thomas Hayes and Cheryl Hayes.

She graduated from Baraboo High School in 2002. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Accounting from Kansas State University. Amber married Sergeant First Class Christopher John Kunz in Gatlinburg, TN in 2009.

Amber worked as a senior accountant for KPMG in Boise, Idaho. She took care of everyone around her, especially her family. She was a full-time mom and a full-time accountant. Amber adored her son Elias, he was her pride and joy. She was deeply loved by everyone who came in contact with her.

Amber is survived by husband, Christopher; son, Elias; mother, Cheryl Hayes; father, Thomas Hayes; step-mom, Kathleen Hayes; siblings, Brittany Hayes, Verena Hayes, Logan (Amanda) Beatty, Karsten Beatty, Kaylee Short, Heather Christensen; grandmother, Karen Hayes, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.

Amber was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur Hayes, and Harold & Evelyn Thorpe.

The family asks memorials be made out to the Elias Kunz Education Fund through the Baraboo State Bank, P.O. Box 50, Baraboo, WI 53913.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at New Life Church in Baraboo with Pastor Jesse Stevens officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church, as well as from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Monday August 3, 2020 at Redlin Funeral Home. There will be a limit of 50 people at one time at the funeral home, the church, and the service. Burial will follow the service on Tuesday at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Funeral services will be live streamed for those not able to attend, on New Life Community AC Church Facebook page.





