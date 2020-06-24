Amy Marie Pokorney Fairfield
May 17, 1976 - March 30, 2020
Amy Marie Pokorney Fairfield, born May 17, 1976, in Nampa, Idaho died peacefully in her sleep March 30, 2020. Amy moved to Orange County, New York at the age of 2. She attended Valley Central Schools. She was an acolyte at St. Andrew's Church in Walden, NY and was an active member of the youth group and children's choir.
Amy married Rhett Michael Fairfield and moved to Georgia where Rhett was stationed at Fort Stewart. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters, Kaitlyn Danira, Aleisa Jean, and Mikkela Reese. She and her mom enjoyed decorating her home and planting flowers in the yard there. Trips to Savannah were always a favorite pastime for them for shopping and great food. She was a wonderful mother and I am proud to be able to say so. Amy later had a son Gionni Robert Pokorney while living in Fayetteville NC.
Amy returned to New York for a few years but the south called her back. She moved to Florida then back to Georgia to be near her daughters. After a while she decided to go with her son's father to Puerto Rico where she lived for the next ten years until Renal Failure set in and the Angels took her home.
Amy was predeceased by her maternal grandmother Jean Marie Whitney of Walden New York and her paternal grandfather George Pokorney of Nampa Idaho.
Amy is survived by her daughters Kaitlyn, Aleisa and Mikkela and three grandchildren Madelyn, Mason and Kensley all of Brunswick, Georgia and her son Gionni of Nampa Idaho.
Also by her mother Gail Christiancy and husband Alan Hochhalter of Nampa, ID. Her father Robert Pokorney of Orofino, Idaho. Her maternal grandfather Richard Christiancy and his wife Theressa of Nampa, Idaho and her paternal grandmother Ardeth Cobble of Kuna, Idaho. Amy is also survived by a very special great uncle Edward Coykendall of Newburgh, NY.
In addidtion, Amy is also survived by her sister LaNora Pokorney of Kimberly, ID, brothers Nick Pokorney of Portland Oregon, and Casey Pokorney of Nampa, Idaho. And two nephews Tucker and Dominick.
Amy was blessed with 25 aunts and uncles plus their spouses, and more than 63 first cousins. She had an innumerable number of second, third and fourth cousins, and too many to count great aunts and uncles who love her dearly.
Donations may be made to "The House Next Door" in honor or Amy's life to help other mothers achieve their goals. thehousenextdoornampa.org
Service is at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, June 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a mass of Christian Rites at Grace Episcopal Church in Nampa.
Burial of Amy's ashes will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in New Windsor, New York with her maternal grandmother and great grandmother at a safer time in the future.
My baby girl is safely in the arms of Jesus now. I will always miss my child, her smile, her hug, her love. But until I see you again my Mimi, Mama loves you forever.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.