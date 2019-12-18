|
|
Amy Kristine (Wells) Zesiger
June 2, 1982 - December 11, 2019
Amy Kristine (Wells) Zesiger, age 37 went to be one of God's chosen angels on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Amy was born to Jim & Kathy on June 2, 1982 in Upper Heyford, England. Her huge smile and personality brightened this world from the very beginning. Along with her big sister Heather, she made the family complete. She spent the first year of her life abroad and then moved back to the states in 1983. Amy started her education in Boise, attended Homedale's Elementary, Jr. High & High School and then graduated from Vallivue High School in 2000. Amy loved continuing her education and had a love for learning that lasted a lifetime. She was very close to completing a college degree.
Right after High School Amy married Nate Pierce, son of Mike & Lillian Pierce. After several years, they went their separate ways.
Amy's fiesty spirit, many talents, and strong work ethics led her to a variety of jobs. One of her first was at Dairy Queen during High School where she mastered the "blizzard flip." This sparked her fascination with food and the culinary arts. She went on to BSU's Culinary School and continued to amaze us with her cooking abilities. While cooking remained a hobby, she continued on her career path to become a certified optician and eventually the youngest General Manager of an America's Best.
In 2011, Amy was blessed to meet her soul mate, Chris Zesiger and they were married April 27, 2013. Their wedding was a beautiful, magical day surrounded by family and friends.
Chris' profession as an electrician led them to North Dakota in the fall of 2013 and that's where they spent the next 4 years. In January of 2014, Amy suffered a tragic ankle injury due to a fall on the ice. That injury led to multiple surgeries and eventually the amputation of her leg.
Through this life altering event, with Chris by her side, Amy was able to persevere and never give up. They moved back to Idaho in 2018 and were determined to get her life back. She lived by the motto "Flamingo Strong" and had a longing to help others who were fighting similar battles. Amy's body may have given out, but she never did. She touched so many lives and will be our forever Angel.
We will love you forever and can't wait till we meet again and see your beautiful smile.
Amy is survived by her husband Chris Zesiger and 4 legged children Jet, Holly & Brewster, parents Kathy Hensley, Jim (Bonne) Wells and Roger Raymond, sister Heather (CW) Caress and nieces & nephew Madison, Mackenzie, & Dylan Caress, brothers Nolan & Jay Hensley, Robert Raymond, sister Jeana Raymond, grandparents Everett & Bev Howard, Donna Bonds, Bud & Loretta Wells, in-laws Jackie & Terry Zesiger, sister & brother in-laws Lisa (Steve) Arbuckle and Dawn (Ed) Claessens, Aunts & Uncles Lori (Clay) Bright, Scott (Angie) Howard, Joe (Roz) Wells, Georgia (Steve) White and many cousins, nieces & nephews.
Donations can be made to the Amputee Coalition in her honor.
Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 AM at the Deer Flat Church - 17703 Beet Rd, Caldwell, Idaho 83607 - All are welcome.
To view Amy's online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit www.Alsippersons.com 208-466-3545
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019