Andrew Lupe Martinez

December 12, 1938 - April 4, 2019

Andrew is survived by his wife Elizabeth of 60 yrs. & his son Andrew Jr., daughter

Libby Potts, & daughter Heather Torres, 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Father, 4 brothers, 2 sisters & his son John.

Andrew was born at home in Mountain View CA. to Manuel & Katherine. Andrew entered

Military service on his 17th birthday to become a paratrooper, with the 82nd Airborne Division.

He became a parachute rigger working with the Parachute Test Board. Also becoming a

Delivery Specialist. After leaving the Military, he established a business in Cupertino CA.

Specializing in home/business cleaning, operating for 14 yrs. Leaving CA. Moved to Idaho & became a

Licensed agent for Mutual of Omaha for the next 10 yrs. Lucky to retire at age 55, he traveled the

Next 25 yrs. From Alaska through Mexico. Services with Military Honors will be on May 3, 2019 at

12:30pm. Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise at 10100 Horseshoe Bend rd. Boise. A gathering will

Follow at Mallard Park in Caldwell off of 10th Ave. so. & Orchard Rd. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019