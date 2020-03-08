|
|
Andrew Russell Peterson
January 6, 1966 - January 19, 2020
Andrew Russell Peterson peacefully passed away on January 19th, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family members, after a long and courageous battle with Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy.
Russ (as he was known) was born in Boise, Idaho on January 6th, 1966 to Ed and Carol Peterson, joining older brother Eric. He spent most of his life in Boise and was a proud BSU Bronco fan, "even before it was cool", as he would often tell people. In 1990 Russ graduated from Boise State University with a BA in Social Work and went on to complete his Masters of Social Work from Walla Walla College in 1995. He was incredibly proud of his work, spending many years using his education to help the disabled, those with mental illness and the homeless. He was an incredibly compassionate man and dedicated much of his life to improving the lives of others.
Russ enjoyed a wide variety of outdoor activities including hiking, fishing, camping, golfing and skiing. Some of his fondest memories were the times he spent golfing and skiing with his father. He also enjoyed classic Volkswagens, the music of The Grateful Dead and a good poker game with his best friends. His greatest joy however was his family, especially his grandchildren Binton and Lillien. He was a wonderful son and son-in-law, a loving husband, a caring father and a doting grandfather.
Russ is survived by his wife Laurie, children Quaylyn Burch (William), Mariyah Cleveland, Brandon and Joseph Peterson, his grandchildren Binton and Lillien Burch, His mother Carol Peterson, His brother Eric Peterson (Marty), Parents-in-Law James and Sharon Dean, Brother-in-Laws Kevin Dean (Robin), Dwayne Dean (Dawn) and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
Russ was preceded in death by his father Ed Peterson, Grandparents George and Theda Crotts, Russell Peterson and Lois Peterson-Bell and numerous Aunts and Uncles.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held Saturday March 28th at the Nampa Civic Center from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.
Nampa Civic Center
311 3rd Street S.
Nampa, Idaho
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020