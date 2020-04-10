|
Angelita Aguilar Flores
March 30, 1950 - April 1, 2020
"It is not the length of life, but the depth of life." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
Angelita Aguilar Flores had a momentous life, filled with tragedy, joy, chaos, and love. Born on March 30, 1950 in San Juan, Texas, Angelita came from humble beginnings. She taught us that no matter what your circumstances, you can prevail. She taught us what it is to be stubborn, kind, patient, and most of all, humble. She taught us in life, it's important to forgive and accept that life has its ups and downs, but we can never lose hope for a better tomorrow.
Angelita is survived by her children, grandchildren, and her pup, Peanut. She passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was 70 years old.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 10, 2020