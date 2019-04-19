|
Anita Jolene Burton, 65, of Caldwell, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home. A funeral service will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center on Kimball Ave in Caldwell, 3015 S. Kimball Ave Caldwell, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell following the services. Services are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel 208-467-7300. To read full obituary please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.Com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019