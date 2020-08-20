Ann Finley

June 27, 1931 - August 18, 2020

Patricia Ann Finley passed away peacefully at her Boise home surrounded by a small group of friends on August 18, 2020.

Ann was born June 27, 1931 in San Francisco, the only child of Robert and Sarah ("Sally" McNally) Finley. She attended schools in Piedmont and Oakland, California; Salt Lake City; and Boise; graduating from St. Teresa's Academy in 1949. In her late 50s and early 60s, she attended and graduated from Boise State University.

Ann was devoted to her parents, living with them most of her adult life except for a semester teaching English at the Holy Rosary Mission (now the Red Cloud School) on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, and during Peace Corps training (plans to serve in Latin America fell through). She had fond memories of life on "the ranch" in Peaceful Cove (up Stewart Gulch in the Boise Foothills), where her family moved in '51 or '52.

She discovered her love of writing very early. By age 11, she'd already had a short story published in the Aunt Elsie Magazine of the Oakland Tribune. In her later years, she described herself as a writer and independent journalist.

Ann also loved to sing, which was how she met her long-time friend and voice teacher Deanna Pond. Deanna and her husband Gilbert have always been there for Ann, especially during her final months.

Throughout her life, Ann was generous with her time and her talents, serving as a volunteer supporting wolf recovery, refugee resettlement, Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue, Doctors without Borders, and charities focused on repairing cleft lips and palates in children.

Ann was a remarkable gal, fiercely independent and with a lot of spunk. At 88 and no longer licensed to drive, she walked everywhere. She went to the Bistro for a meal and conversation almost every day. On Wednesdays, she met there with a group of like-minded folks to discuss current events.

Another long-time friend, Debra Riedel, sent Ann a note saying she'd like to see her. Two weeks later Ann turned up at Deb's office, having walked downtown from her home in the Collister neighborhood. Ann refused the offer of an uber home, saying she'd rather walk.

After getting cash at the bank at 36th & State, Ann would often stop in to visit with Jackie and Jason at Aloha Auto Repair, who'd kept her Subaru running like a top and who always had a cold bottle of water handy for her. Ann had her own way of doing things, and in spite of repeated hints from Jason to stop riding the clutch, repairing the clutch had been an annual event.

Ann loved animals, especially German shepherds and horses (cats, not so much). One of her favorite pastimes was riding in the forests around her family's property near Pioneerville. That happy smile in the photo is because she was leading a horse, surrounded by pine trees, and there was undoubtedly a German shepherd just out of the frame.

Her dad died in 1983 at age 83. Ann cared for her mom until her death, aged 84, in 1992. She was also preceded in death by countless beloved German shepherds and horses.

She leaves behind her young black German shepherd mix Bravo, little black mare Velvet, and a number of supportive friends who are very grateful to Jazzmin, who made it possible for Ann to remain at home during her final months, to Michelle (Ann accepted new carers because we said they were your friends!), Ilena, Karrie, and Tiffany from Treasure Valley Hospice, and Pam, Christelle, Cora, and LaBrenda from Home Watch, who provided kind and gentle care during Ann's final days.

Although Ann had traveled the world, she wanted her ashes scattered in the Idaho backcountry. At her request, no services will be held.





