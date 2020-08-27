Anna Clydene (Dene) Greer

March, 17, 1937 - July 25, 2020

Anna Clydene (Dene) Greer passed away on July 25, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ted Greer; daughter Sheri Richardson and son Rusty Greer; grandchildren Megan Schiedler (Nate), Patrick Greer, Cole Richardson and Justin Greer (Caleb); great grandchildren Wyatt and Hayden; sister Beverly Rayne, brother-in-law Terry Wirth, brother-in-law Duane Greer (Marilyn) and sister-in-law Glenda Greer; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Peggy Wirth.

Clydene was born on March 17, 1937 in Oklahoma to Clyde and Marie Eells. She moved to Idaho with her family in 1940. She attended Marsing and Homedale schools where she met Ted. She graduated from Homedale High School in 1955 and married Ted on June 15, 1955.

She started her married life in Marsing and later lived in Caldwell, Boise, Idaho Falls, Nampa, Weiser, McCall, Burley and Cascade.

Clydene held various administrative positions over the years retiring in 1995 from the Bureau of Reclamation in Burley. The following year, Ted and Clydene moved to Nampa where she began working for a drug and alcohol counseling office.

She and Ted enjoyed participating in Rod Runs throughout the years and entered their 1956 Ford Pickup in numerous car shows. She loved playing cards, sewing, crafting and could never pass up a good yard sale. She was close to her sisters and could often be found spending time with them.

In 2009 Ted and Clydene sold their home in Nampa and hit the road full time in their RV. They often worked as park hosts in Arizona and spent 3 winters in Texas as gate guards for an oil company. They spent many happy years traveling to warmer climates for the winter months and spending the summer months in Cascade, Idaho. She made many friends from all over the United States and Canada during their travels.

In 2016 Ted and Clydene returned to Idaho and settled down in Caldwell.

She loved spending time with her family as much as she could. Her last road trip was in March of this year with Justin, Caleb and Beverly to Oregon where she got to spend time with her great grandkids and visit the Oregon Coast she loved.

Affectionately referred to by the family as Spunky Grandma, her sassy spunk will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Due to Covid-19 no Celebration of Life will be held at this time.





