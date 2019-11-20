|
Annette Marilyn Gould
December 15, 1937 - November 10, 2019
Valley native Annette Marilyn Gould passed Nov. 10, 2019. Born to Mabel "Babe" and Charles Wilda, she grew up on her Star, Idaho family farm, attending Meridian High School. Having met as teenagers, Annette married Don Gould in 1956.
Don and Annette Gould owned and operated dozens of area businesses such as Fairview Square shopping mall, Realty West, Casa Blanca Restaurant & Cantina, the Jabberwocky, Boots, Belts and Etc., and the Hibachi. Undoubtedly Annette is best remembered for her successful clothing store, the Serendipity.
Annette and her family spent many days (and nights) at Bogus Basin during the winter, shifting to golfing and traveling during the summer. Having earned her pilot's license, the family often flew in their own aircraft to visit friends. Annette was a former secretary for the Ninety-Nines (the association of women pilots), serving as a docent for the opening of the Boise airport's first jet concourse in 1969.
Beginning in the 1980s, Annette began living and working outside of the area as an art broker and dealer in New York, Scottsdale, Arizona, Naples, Florida, San Francisco, and her beloved Sun Valley. During these years, Annette's regular companions were her beloved Yorkshire Terriers Puddin' and Penelope.
Annette is survived by her three children, Rod Gould, Candi Allphin (Randy), and Russell Gould, all of Boise, her grandchildren, Ryan and Courtney Gould of Boise, Devin Allphin of Lake Forest, California, and C. Travis McGarvin of Fairbanks, Alaska, her sister Linda Cook (Bob) of Caldwell, and her brother Jerry Wilda (Bobbie) of Caldwell.
A celebration of Annette's life is set to be held at the Arid Club, 2 PM Dec. 15. Since Annette had such a strong love of dogs and cats, donations in her name to the Idaho Humane Society are encouraged
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019