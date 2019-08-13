Home

Services
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605

Annie Silveria


1922 - 2019
Annie Silveria Obituary
Annie Maria Silveria
July 29, 1922 - August 8, 2019
Annie Maria Silveria passed away on August 8, 2019 at her home in Nampa, Idaho. She was born in Arthur, Nebraska to Charles and Charlotte (Stutheit) Dennis. Annie was the graduating class valedictorian from Lake Alice HS in Scotts Bluff, she subsequently moved to California where she met the love of her life Henry (Hank) Silveria.
On their way to Alaska from California, Annie and Hank fell in love with Idaho and decided to stay. They bought a small farm near Homedale, Idaho they started a family and plowed out a great life of love and commitment. Annie had a tenacious work ethic and was an example of sheer determination. Life on the farm wasn't easy, but as her favorite movie actor John Wayne would say, "That Gals Got Grit".
Annie loved to paint pottery, crochet beautiful Afghans, read romance novels and stay in contact with her community by selling Avon products.
The family would like to thank First Choice Hospice and Grace Assisted Living in Nampa for their exceptional care and kindness towards Annie. A memorial service will be held at Dakan Funeral Chapel, 504 S. Kimball Ave., in Caldwell on August 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Idaho Food Bank or the Meals on Wheels project. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019
