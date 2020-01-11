|
|
Anselmo (Sam) Juarez Davila
April 22, 1954 - January 3, 2020
Anselmo (Sam) Juarez Davila of Caldwell, Idaho passed away after his battle with cancer on Friday, January 3rd at the age of 84. Anselmo was born on April 25, 1935 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Ygnacio and Jesusa Davila. He married Maria Torres in Saginaw Michigan on April 22, 1954 where they started their family. He moved his family to Wilder, Idaho in 1968 where he worked for the J.R. Simplot Company and for the State of Idaho Commission of the Blind. He enjoyed watching football; his favorite team was the Washington Redskins. He also enjoyed eating tamales, studying the Bible and listening to bible tapes.
He is survived by his 6 children: Anselmo Jr., George, Grace, Daniel, Elizabeth, Abigail and their spouses, 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. His siblings include: Francisco Davila, Domingo Davila, Ygnacio Davila Jr., Jesse Davila, John Davila, Mercedes Swantek, and Suzie Dominquz.
He is preceded in death by his wife Maria Torres Davila, daughter Mary Ann Davila and parents Ygnacio Davila, Jesusa Davila and siblings Vincente Davila, Eusebia Salazar and Manuela Cervantes.
A graveside service will be held at Wilder Cemetery on January 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020