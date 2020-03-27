|
|
Anthony E. Driscoll
June 6, 1940 - March 24, 2020
Mr. Anthony "Tony" Driscoll, 79, of Caldwell, Idaho died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Tony is survived by his four children: Russ Driscoll, Robin Fossett, Quint Driscoll and Dawn Koreis; as well as a large extended family including siblings, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tony enjoyed fishing/hunting, gardening, and cooking, as well as mentoring and spending time with his grandchildren. Per his request there will be no service. If you wish to make a donation, memorial donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org. Condolences may be shared at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020