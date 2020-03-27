Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 779-1673
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Driscoll


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Driscoll Obituary
Anthony E. Driscoll
June 6, 1940 - March 24, 2020
Mr. Anthony "Tony" Driscoll, 79, of Caldwell, Idaho died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Tony is survived by his four children: Russ Driscoll, Robin Fossett, Quint Driscoll and Dawn Koreis; as well as a large extended family including siblings, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tony enjoyed fishing/hunting, gardening, and cooking, as well as mentoring and spending time with his grandchildren. Per his request there will be no service. If you wish to make a donation, memorial donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org. Condolences may be shared at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -