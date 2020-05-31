Anthony Tip O'Connor

12/08/1941 - 05/27/2020

Tip O'Connor

December 8, 1941 - May 27, 2020

Resident of Boise

Anthony "Tip" O'Connor died peacefully at a Boise hospital at the age of 78. Born in Dublin Ireland to James and Kathleen O'Connor, he grew up in Roscrea, Tipperary Ireland. As a young lad he was most fond of hurling, the national sport of Ireland. Tip was one of the youngest of the 11 siblings. Shortly after completing school, Tip or "Tony" as he was called then, moved to London England. There he met his first love, Anne Glendon at a dance. Anne or "Hannah" was from a small town in neighboring Kilkenny Ireland. Tip was full of confidence, humor and was a good dancer which caught Anne's attention. They were soon married. Tip always wanted to immigrate to America so the young couple moved to Maryland, in the early 1960's. Tip quickly found work as a carpet salesman and used his Irish charm to great effect. The young couple chased the setting sun in search of the Irish-American dream. Their first son, Allan, was born in Maryland, Sean came a year later in Wisconsin and years later Rory came in California. By the late 1970's Tip moved his family to Boise, Idaho to start his first enterprise ultimately included radio broadcasting, spas and hot tubs, exercise equipment, floatation game tables and custom hot tub covers. The latter which he designed, manufactured and successfully marketed for 30 years. Tip was also a civic leader starting Idaho's first Irish-American club. He supported various Irish bands, hurling teams, Irish exports, and sponsored other Irish immigrants. Tip and Anne's three sons went on to the military and university. Allan, a former Marine, is a 25 year veteran of Micron. Sean, a former Army officer, is a Cybersecurity Director. Rory, an Army veteran is a Physician's Assistant at the Boise VA. Tip had a wonderful ability to make anyone laugh, he was known for his quick wit and dynamic personality. March 9, 2000 Anne fell ill and after almost 40 years of marriage, she passed away in their home in South Boise. A few years passed, Tip met his second love, Pam Groshart. Pam was tall and athletic, and they shared an interest in dance and travel. Tip sold his business and fully retired. Tip and Pam would go on to travel and meet Tip's Irish family and friends. After years of hard work and toil building his businesses Tip developed challenging illnesses, conquering each as they came proving his strength of body and spirit. Ultimately he succumbed to complications from diabetes and passed away quietly in a Boise hospital with his three boys and Pam.

Memorial services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 811 S. Latah St. Boise, Idaho 83705, on June 4th, 2020 at 11:00am with a burial service at Dry Creek Cemetery at 9600 Hill Rd Boise, Idaho from 12:30 to 1:00pm.





