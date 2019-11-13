|
April Swonger
May 18, 1951 - November 10, 2019
April Tucker Swonger, 68, of Meridian, ID, graduated to Heaven in the early morning of November 10th, 2019.
April was a wonderful wife, mother and friend; this world lost a wonderful woman who led with grace, kindness and agape love based on her deep love of Jesus Christ.
April was born on May 18, 1951 in Payette, ID. Most of her young life was spent in Nampa, ID. She went to Nampa Christian, graduating with honors. She graduated in 1972 from Northwest Nazarene College with a degree in English Education. That same year, she moved to Kansas, and was a surgical technician at Pratt Community Hospital. It was in Pratt that she met her lifelong best friend and partner who was going to college there, Lonnie Swonger.
April and Lonnie married in Greeley, Colorado on October 18, 1975. April died in the 44th year of their marriage, both of them as happy and content as they were at the beginning. Adding two wonderful children only increased their feeling of love and sharing. April and Lonnie traveled the nation while Lonnie chased his career in broadcasting. Lonnie was diagnosed with Post-Polio Syndrome, becoming disabled in 1985. During that fall, April began work at NNC/NNU, a place she served loyally until poor health created early retirement. April served over three decades at NNU. Her final years were a constant battle created by various life-challenging illnesses. Finally, although she was tough, the illnesses took her away. We rejoice in her faith, knowing she is pain-free and safely walking the streets of gold, but the void left is impossible to fill. She was the most loving, selfless person on this world. Her family is left sad, but so happy she loved us. We want to honor her forever-unofficial sister, Leola Parke. Her agape love in donating a kidney to April, gave the world TWO EXTRA DECADES of April, a priceless gift from a wonderful family. April's Celebration of her life will be SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2019 at Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 3001 12th Ave South in Nampa, ID at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the family to help cover expenses. All forms of love and support are deeply appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019