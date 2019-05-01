Arlene Marie Reding

February 28, 1929 - April 28, 2019

Arlene M. Flowers Reding, 90, of Nampa, passed away peacefully April 28, 2019 with her family at her side. A viewing will be held at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel on Thursday May 2nd from 6 pm to 8 pm. A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will be held Friday, May 3rd at 11 am, at Harvest Life Church, located at 11437 W. Orchard, Nampa Idaho. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell Idaho.

She was born February 28, 1929 in Nampa, Idaho to George and Murial (Reynolds) Flowers. She was raised and educated in Nampa graduating from Nampa High in 1947. Arlene met and married the love of her life Raymond Reding on August 15, 1948. She has since lived in the Lake Lowell, Lone Star area as a farmer in this community. She was a homemaker and helped her husband in the fields, when not raising children. Ray and Arlene had 8 children, Darlene, Lynn, Mary, Jerry, John, Susan, Angela, and Jeff. One of her many activities was bowling for many years. Attending sports events for all her grandchildren, she was always there for them. She also accompanied her family on many camping, hunting and fishing trips. She was very creative with her hands, making many projects for her children and grandchildren for Christmas. Arlene loved to do puzzles with family in her later years. Traveling with mom for the last four years was a delightful opportunity for the bonding of the daughters. She was a member of St Paul's Catholic Church where she was also married.

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene (Leonard) Cross of Middleton, Mary (Mark) Caywood Bell, Nampa, John (Brenda) Reding, Nampa, Susan Reding, Middleton, Angela (Lamond) Thueson and Jeff Reding all of Nampa; 24 Grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren; a sister, Georgia Mason and several Nieces and Nephews.

Her husband Raymond Reding, 2 sons Lynn and Jerry, 2 sons in laws, Bruce Caywood and Jamie Sexton, 2 sisters Marjorie and Rilla, along with her parents preceded her in death.