Arnold James Clayton
April 30, 1940 - April 27, 2020
Arnold James Clayton, 79, died peacefully at home on Monday, April 27, 2020.
He leaves his wife of 38 years, Linda Clayton, his children Lori Flohr, Troy Clayton, and Lisa Ashfield. His stepchildren Allan Schoenwald and Lori Schoenwald and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a beloved husband, father and friend to many. He will be missed greatly and we know that his presence will always be with us.
Because of the current health pandemic, funeral services will be private. To read more about Arny, pay your respects and leave messages or comments please visit www.alsippersons.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 1, 2020.