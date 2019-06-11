Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Linder Road Church of Christ
1555 N. Linder Rd.
Meridian, ID
View Map
Committal
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Melba Cemetery
Melba, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Spriggel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold "Arnie" Spriggel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arnold "Arnie" Spriggel Obituary
Arnold "Arnie" R. Spriggel, 54, of Kuna, passed away June 7, 2019. A viewing will be held 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City. A funeral service will be held 10:30 am, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Linder Road Church of Christ located at 1555 N. Linder Rd., Meridian. A committal will follow at 2:30 pm at Melba Cemetery, Melba. To read the full obituary visit www.bowmanfuneral.com.
208-853-3131
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now