Dr. Arthur "Art" Michael Palrang
September 11, 1933 - December 12, 2019
Raised in Omaha, Nebraska, during the Depression, Art experienced firsthand the economic hardships that befell our country. He never forgot the importance of hard work and helping others. Art attended Creighton University for both undergraduate and medical school. Doing his surgical residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, he met the love of his life, Dolores "Dee" Palrang. They moved to Caldwell, Idaho, in 1964 where he founded the medical group Palrang, Haensli, and Kreuder. Always active in the community, Art served on the Caldwell School Board and presided as Chief of Staff for the Caldwell Memorial Hospital. He formed lifelong friendships with his sporting buddies in his passions of fly fishing and hunting. Until 1992 he appreciated the quality staff at Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Art and Dee left Idaho in 1993, first for Louisiana where Art served as Professor of Surgery at Tulane University in New Orleans, then to Tucson where they settled. Art was preceded in death in 2016 by his son Michael Palrang and is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dee Palrang; his daughters, Missy Palrang-McComb, Karen Palrang (Lindholdt); and four grandchildren, Maddie Palrang (Bohne), Zach Palrang, Reed Palrang Lindholdt, and Chase Palrang Lindholdt; and great-granddaughter Charlotte (Bohne).
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019