Audrey Virginia PhippsOctober 28, 1934 - August 7, 2020Audrey Virginia Phipps, our sweet mom, 85, entered eternal rest on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born October 28, 1934 in Cash, Arkansas to Louis and Maude Wilson.Audrey is preceded in death by both parents; first husband, Glen Phipps; and son, Gary Phipps.She is survived by her daughters: Sherrie (Terry Leppke) Lewis, Marcelle (Jimmy) Foucha, and Tosha (Jesus) Morales; grandchildren: John, Crystal, Chianne, Duke, Dustin, Jasmine, Janessa, and Jesse; and nine great grandchildren, with two on the way.Audrey loved to cook for and spend time with family. She enjoyed nature and the outdoors, and she liked camping and fishing. Audrey was a hard worker, sometimes holding three jobs at once. Her favorite job was working for Pinkerton Security in California. She treasured her time volunteering for Triad, CCOA as an ECHO caller, and Foster Grandparenting. She loved to sing. Her favorite song was "Que Sera, Sera." She is dearly missed and forever in our hearts.Audrey's family would like to especially thank Betti J. Heck for being our mom's "Angel on Earth."A socially-distanced viewing will be held for Audrey on Wednesday, August 19th from 5-7:00 P.M. at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 20th at 11:00 A.M. at Wilder Cemetery. Masks are kindly encouraged.