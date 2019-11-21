Home

Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 898-0642
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Heritage Place Assisted Living
1777 S. Curtis Rd.
Boise, ID
Augusta Wright


1926 - 2019
Augusta Wright Obituary
Augusta Adelaide "Tiny" Wright
5-24-1926 - 11-15-2019
Augusta Adelaide Schonherr Wright was born May 24, 1926 in Leavenworth, Kansas to Gustav Schonherr and Addie Knapp Schonherr. Augusta passed away on November 15, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. She was the oldest of four children born to the family. Augusta was a hard worker and was always busy doing something. She loved to do embroidery and to do word search puzzles. When possible she would have a garden especially if she could have roses in it which are her favorite flowers. She loved to cook for her family. Augusta was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Nampa.
Augusta married John Wesley Wright on September 17, 1949 in Bentonville, Arkansas. From that union they had two daughters, Nancy and Peggy. Most of her life was lived in Kansas in and around the area where she was born. She has also lived in California. In the 1980's Mom and Dad moved to Idaho living in various places around the Treasure Valley until settling in Meridian.
Augusta was preceded in death by her husband John who passed away in 1993. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Kim) Johnson of Nampa, Idaho and Peggy (Pete) Javorsky of Caldwell. Augusta has 5 grandchildren-John (Vanessa) Johnson, Chad (Emily) Johnson, Michael (McCall) Johnson, Ben (Mary) Fulgham and Kai Wright. She has 19 great-granchildren: Leah, Lexi (who was born on her great-grandmother's birthday), Carl, Joel, Kyle, Lily Adelaide, Laci, Dakota, Makayla, Kayden, Rebecca, Brianna, Adrianna, Kaylie, Kylar and Kierra Johnson; Erin, Isaiah and Elli Fulgham.
Mom loved animals, especially dogs so in lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter. A memorial service will be held November 23rd at 2 pm at Heritage Place Assisted Living 1777 S. Curtis Rd. Boise, ID. If attending the memorial please wear something blue as that was mom's favorite color.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019
