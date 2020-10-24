1/1
Baldemar Vasquez
1947 - 2020
Baldemar Vasquez
October 7, 1947 - October 18, 2020
Baldemar Vasquez, 73, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away on October 18, 2020 of COVID-19.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Baldemar was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico on October 7, 1947. He grew up in various places including Edinburg, Texas, Piedras Negras, Mexico, and Mettler, California. As a migrant field worker, he would travel to many states but would eventually settle in Nampa, Idaho in 1975, where he would live the remainder of his life.
The oldest of his 4 sisters and 3 brothers, he left school at the age of 16 to work so he could support his family. He valued working hard and providing to those less fortunate and he instilled those values to his children. He also stressed the importance of being active politically and one of his final acts was casting his mail-in ballot for the upcoming 2020 election.
Baldemar is survived by his brothers and sisters and their children. Additionally, he is survived by his sons, Armando, Gabriel, and Benjamin as well as his daughter, Melinda. He was also a proud Abuelito to his granddaughters, Amanda, Sara, and Noelle & his grandsons, Samuel and Marcus.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father.
Charismatic and charming, he had an unforgettable personality. Nothing was more important to him than his family and he leaves behind many great memories of everyone together. El Mero Mero will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
