Barbara Beus Fowler passed away September 1, 2020 in the comfort of her own home in Nampa with her family around her. Barbara Beus was born in Grace, Idaho, February 17, 1931 to Harold and Delilah Beckstead Beus. Her father worked at the cheese factory (along with his brother Alvin). Her older sister Mona was born in Grace on August 18, 1929. Harold's mother Sarah Beus wasn't doing well so he bought the house next to her in Moreland and tried to sell fruits and vegetables as a living and also took care of his mother's milk cows. Another sister Elaine was born October 17, 1938. During this time of the depression the family moved to Thatcher for a short while and her father ran a cheese factory there. The next move was back to Grace where he found odd jobs and their son Beck was born January 16, 1943. The last move for Harold's family was to Firth… So Barbara was raised and educated in Moreland, Thatcher and Grace and all 4 years of high school at Firth where she graduated in 1949.
Barbara married Laveral Fowler on the 4th of July, 1949 in Las Vegas and honeymooned on the California coast. Laveral worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a signal maintainer and they lived in railroad housing next to the tracks and turntable in Boise. A son Dan was born March 28, 1950, and Dennis was born January 24, 1953. The family moved to McCammon and Colleen was born in the Pocatello hospital August 3, 1954. All this time they lived in railroad housing. They saved their money as if paying rent and in the next move in 1959 to Nampa were able to buy a house on 6th St. North. They lived there until 1981 buying a nicer smaller home on the south side of town on South Elder. Barbara and Laveral always wanted to pay cash for things and to never be in debt in any way. They were always looking for something used or middle priced, and always had to both agree before any family decision or purchases were made. It would be hard to know if Barbara and Laveral were ever apart in their entire married life.
Barbara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Primary teacher, cub scout leader, a Relief Society counselor, Relief Society work director, quilt chairman, and served as baptism couple with Laveral. They were sealed together in the Boise Idaho Temple March 29, 2002.
In 1983 Laveral retired from the railroad and they began 20 years of traveling from coast to coast seeing the sights that this country has to offer. They also traveled to visit Dennis' family in Oklahoma and Colleen's family in Georgia. They called themselves "snow birds" and spent a lot of time in Arizona. They visited the Hawaiian Islands twice (Laveral had served there in the Army during World War II). They went on a Caribbean cruise and two Alaska cruises. Laveral passed away March 30, 2005 unable to recover from a heart bypass surgery at 81 in a Boise hospital.
Barbara spent a lot of her time going to church meetings. Her church assignment was to sign up members to feed the full-time missionaries. Occasionally she went to water aerobics with Dan at the Nampa Crunch Fitness Gym. She has been going to different restaurants with her group of ladies that call themselves "the lunch bunch". She also attended "threads of gold" to have a meal and program at the Church. Once a week or at least once in the month Barbara and her dear friends Ray and Pat Ginther would take turns picking a restaurant to go out to eat and then they would end the evening with a card, dice or word game. She was also well taken care of by her faithful home teacher Kenneth Hansen. As her health declined her son Dan lived with her, drove her to doctor appointments and took care of her every need. When hospice was needed angels from Harrison's Hope and Home Care Assistance began to visit and watch over her day and night till she let go of this life and went to her heavenly home.
Barbara is survived by a son Dan Fowler; daughter Colleen Goss; sister Elaine Prouse; and a brother Beck Beus; 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Laveral Fowler in 2005; a son Dennis in 2011; and a sister Mona Galloway in 2005.
Barbara lived a simple frugal life and was good and kind. She loved going to church and hearing the gospel message there. She will be missed by all who knew her.
