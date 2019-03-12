Barbara Louise Keith

January 18, 1927 - March 8, 2019

Barbara Louise Smart Keith, 92 years, born in Nampa, Idaho on January 18, 1927 died March 8, 2019.

She married, Leighton Ira Keith, on June 19, 1944. Of their union three children were born, Lester Rodney Keith, Donna LaVerne Keith, and David Leon Keith.

Barbara was the oldest of 10 children and is survived by two sons, Lester R. Keith (Gloria) and David L. Keith (Brenda); two siblings, Charles D. Smart (Josie) and M. Marjorie Smart-Gravett; half-sister, Patricia Smart; half-brother, Douglas Smart; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leighton I. Keith; daughter, Donna L. Keith; two granddaughters; three brothers; three sisters; and two half-sisters.

Barbara was a hard working woman and was employed by J.R. Simplot, Montgomery Wards, and numbers other jobs. She also enjoyed being a foster grandparent.

She loved family gatherings, especially at the Holidays, and was known for her homemade pies, rolls, and homemade chicken noodles.

A visitation will be held beginning at 11:00 AM with funeral service starting at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave., South, Nampa, ID. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 Indiana Ave., Caldwell, ID.