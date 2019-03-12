Home

Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Keith Obituary
Barbara Louise Keith
January 18, 1927 - March 8, 2019
Barbara Louise Smart Keith, 92 years, born in Nampa, Idaho on January 18, 1927 died March 8, 2019.
She married, Leighton Ira Keith, on June 19, 1944. Of their union three children were born, Lester Rodney Keith, Donna LaVerne Keith, and David Leon Keith.
Barbara was the oldest of 10 children and is survived by two sons, Lester R. Keith (Gloria) and David L. Keith (Brenda); two siblings, Charles D. Smart (Josie) and M. Marjorie Smart-Gravett; half-sister, Patricia Smart; half-brother, Douglas Smart; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leighton I. Keith; daughter, Donna L. Keith; two granddaughters; three brothers; three sisters; and two half-sisters.
Barbara was a hard working woman and was employed by J.R. Simplot, Montgomery Wards, and numbers other jobs. She also enjoyed being a foster grandparent.
She loved family gatherings, especially at the Holidays, and was known for her homemade pies, rolls, and homemade chicken noodles.
A visitation will be held beginning at 11:00 AM with funeral service starting at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave., South, Nampa, ID. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 Indiana Ave., Caldwell, ID. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel. To view Barbara's online guest book or to leave condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019
